Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Darryl Demos purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,082 shares of company stock worth $70,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

