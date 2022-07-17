Bank of America Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,163,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

