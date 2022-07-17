Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the June 15th total of 289,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.31. 765,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,719. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,536,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $16,709,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $10,958,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

