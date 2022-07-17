Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.99.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

