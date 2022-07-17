B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

