AZZ Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.
AZZ has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
AZZ Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of AZZ stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $982.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. AZZ has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
