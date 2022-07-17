Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $82.00 at B. Riley

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.
Azenta Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ AZTA opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Azenta has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $124.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $43,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $864,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.