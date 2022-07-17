Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $82.00 at B. Riley

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Azenta Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Azenta has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $43,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $864,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

