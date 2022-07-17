AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AZEK by 920.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.