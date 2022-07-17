Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. United States Oil Fund makes up about 5.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of United States Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of USO opened at $73.74 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

