Axe (AXE) Trading Down 38.1% Over Last Week

Axe (AXE) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Axe has a market capitalization of $54,638.97 and $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00260400 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.