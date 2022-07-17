Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 59.1% in June

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Avantor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $207,973,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $151,845,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Avantor by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,480. Avantor has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.