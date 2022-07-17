Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59.

