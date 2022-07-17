Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.0022

Auctus (AUC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Auctus has a market cap of $126,422.45 and approximately $83.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00188833 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.
Auctus Profile
AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org.
Auctus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
