Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) is BCM Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up 1.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,841,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.