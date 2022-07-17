AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.