Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.00) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AT1. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.20) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €6.20 ($6.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.25) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.91 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.81. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.76 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of €7.02 ($7.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.