Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.55.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $3,252,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.