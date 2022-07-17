Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $719,254.76 and approximately $680,343.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035427 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
Ares Protocol Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Ares Protocol Coin Trading
