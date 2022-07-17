ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.92.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.18. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.038982 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Insider Activity

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$341,745.00. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$341,745.00. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total value of C$187,274.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

