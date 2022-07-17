APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $352,751.56 and approximately $3,679.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

