Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $757,385.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and $757,385.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00099021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00280186 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

