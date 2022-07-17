API3 Hits Market Capitalization of $66.76 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $66.76 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00008594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,354,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

