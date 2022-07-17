ApeCoin (APE) Hits One Day Volume of $419.01 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00024150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $419.01 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

