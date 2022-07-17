Analyzing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chewy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $8.89 billion 2.02 -$73.82 million ($0.23) -185.43 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.54 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chewy and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -1.02% -175.48% -4.43% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chewy and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 7 12 0 2.63 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $55.30, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Kidpik.

Summary

Kidpik beats Chewy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida.

About Kidpik

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.