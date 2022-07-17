Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target at $951.67

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $951.67.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) target price (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Fresnillo Stock Up 1.3 %

Fresnillo stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

