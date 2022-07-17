Analysts Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price at $137.67

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.96) to GBX 79 ($0.94) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.30) to GBX 164 ($1.95) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

