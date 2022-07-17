Analysts Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price at $62.57

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $649.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

