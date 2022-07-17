Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMDUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($89.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amundi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($70.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Amundi Stock Performance

AMDUF stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. Amundi has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $90.53.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

