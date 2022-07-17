Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.11 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005272 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $40.57 million and approximately $569,475.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 36,674,515 coins and its circulating supply is 36,528,051 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

