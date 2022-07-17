American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14,809.3% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.73.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.74. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

