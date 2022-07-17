American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $190.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.12.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in American Express by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.