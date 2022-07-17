American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Earns “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at $71,059,709.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,466,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

