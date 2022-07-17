Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after buying an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ambev by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

