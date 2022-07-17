Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Ambev Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after buying an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ambev by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
