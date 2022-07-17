Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE AIF opened at C$46.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 165.18. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$72.33.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,539,855.72. In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer James Hannon bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$95,910. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total value of C$135,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,539,855.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.