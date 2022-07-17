Alstom SA Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.34 on Friday. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSMY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($47.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($37.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($50.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

