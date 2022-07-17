Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,942,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661,654 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 5.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $244,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

