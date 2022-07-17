Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1,885.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 54.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.1% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $710.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

