Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %
GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.
Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
