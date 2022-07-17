All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,841,000 after buying an additional 294,919 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

