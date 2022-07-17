All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,877 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $45.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

