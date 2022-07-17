All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $13.27 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.