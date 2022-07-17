All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,485,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 283,526 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 102,731 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 156,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 475,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 128,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $16.95 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.