All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,008,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 268,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 212,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $50.10 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.