All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,237 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,335.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.