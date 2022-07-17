All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $34.41 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

