Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $88.66 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $88.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00099943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00277571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,348,972,626 coins and its circulating supply is 6,947,733,704 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

