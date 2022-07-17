Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.36. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 251,802 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The company's revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 159,859 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after buying an additional 189,711 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Articles

