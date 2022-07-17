Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $271.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $272.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average of $249.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

