AhaToken (AHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.13 Million

AhaToken (AHT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. AhaToken has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and $3.13 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AhaToken has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One AhaToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AhaToken alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

AhaToken Coin Profile

AhaToken’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,388,940,943 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AhaToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AhaToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AhaToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AhaToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AhaToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AhaToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.