Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

